Spin Master (TOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Spin Master Price Performance

TOY stock opened at C$30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.22 and a 52-week high of C$39.55.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.13.

View Our Latest Report on TOY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.