Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.16

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $18.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1,487,894 shares traded.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Ndwm LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.