State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 36,476 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,629 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,977 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

