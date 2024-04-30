State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.84 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

