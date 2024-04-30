Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $110.13 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $110,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 49,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $402.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.01. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $303.40 and a one year high of $430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.61.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

