Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.91

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as low as $22.70. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 2,185 shares traded.

STRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 85.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the third quarter worth $1,096,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

