Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,666,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 346,937 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,148,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 93,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 632,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.