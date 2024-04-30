Sutton Place Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 349.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

