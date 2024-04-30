Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,441 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 30,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Tapestry worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $907,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after buying an additional 280,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,823,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $196,183,000 after buying an additional 305,658 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,877,000 after acquiring an additional 597,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,249,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.