Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.34

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.34 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 135.12 ($1.70). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 134.30 ($1.69), with a volume of 8,419,412 shares trading hands.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TW

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 0.5 %

Taylor Wimpey Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Taylor Wimpey

In other news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 132,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £186,751.68 ($234,583.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 132,658 shares of company stock worth $18,705,276 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.