Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 233,361 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 465,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

