The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,602.61

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,602.61 ($57.81) and traded as high as GBX 4,750 ($59.67). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,750 ($59.67), with a volume of 139,769 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.18) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,614.86 ($57.97).

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,658.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,602.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.27, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,185.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group

In related news, insider Sarah Sands bought 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,986.62 ($18,825.05). Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

