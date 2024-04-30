TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.85. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 404 shares traded.
TOR Minerals International Trading Up 10.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.
About TOR Minerals International
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
