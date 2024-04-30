Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.22 and traded as low as C$3.18. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 805 shares traded.
Tree Island Steel Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of C$86.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97.
Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$47.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4594595 earnings per share for the current year.
Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
