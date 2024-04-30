Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $83.23 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 432,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,229,000. Apple makes up 8.1% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 407,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 123,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 351,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.77. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.