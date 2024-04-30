U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.45. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 47,768 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

