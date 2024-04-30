U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) EVP Zach Carusona Sells 42,605 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

SLCA opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.23. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 13.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,971 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

