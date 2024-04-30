UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.44

UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.44. UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 173,800 shares.
UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.
