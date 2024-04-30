United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.20, for a total value of $846,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.80. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

