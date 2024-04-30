Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.69

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.69 and traded as high as C$20.00. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$20.00, with a volume of 1,552 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. The company has a market cap of C$486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.65 million. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.5397805 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

