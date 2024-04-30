Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Melissa Aquino Sells 8,041 Shares of Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $95.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Veralto by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Veralto by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

