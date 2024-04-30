Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.27. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,933,625 shares traded.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

