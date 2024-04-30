Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.79

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.79 ($3.77) and traded as high as GBX 326 ($4.09). Volex shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.02), with a volume of 388,982 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VLX
Volex Stock Down 3.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Volex
In other Volex news, insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.68), for a total value of £59,101.03 ($74,238.20). 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Volex Company Profile
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.
