Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Holdings Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vontier alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Vontier by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vontier by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Vontier by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vontier by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.