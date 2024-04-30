Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,124 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Walmart alerts:

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80.

On Thursday, February 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.