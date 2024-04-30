Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 3,749 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $609,962.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

