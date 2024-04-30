Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Rogerio Mendonca Sells 3,965 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $637,373.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

