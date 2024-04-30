Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.08

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.08 and traded as low as $28.71. Weyco Group shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 8,691 shares traded.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $279.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $115,700.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.