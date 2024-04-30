WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Maree Isaacs Sells 18,519 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 18,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.79 ($59.07), for a total transaction of A$1,662,821.01 ($1,093,961.19).
Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 18th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($58.74), for a total transaction of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,084,282.11).
WiseTech Global Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WiseTech Global
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is a Dividend King?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.