WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Maree Isaacs Sells 18,519 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 18,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.79 ($59.07), for a total transaction of A$1,662,821.01 ($1,093,961.19).

Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 18th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($58.74), for a total transaction of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,084,282.11).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

