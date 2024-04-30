Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 706,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after buying an additional 278,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1,001.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 239,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 218,158 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $8,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.