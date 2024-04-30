Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,449,000 after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,270,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 266,812 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 899,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 179,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,257,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

