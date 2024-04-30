Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 197,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

