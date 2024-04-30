Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 96.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Hologic by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

