Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $4,667,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after buying an additional 575,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 231,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

