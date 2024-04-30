Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 47,276 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.3 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

