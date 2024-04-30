Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at about $2,682,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.31. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.