Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 74.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

