Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after purchasing an additional 321,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,165,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after purchasing an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

