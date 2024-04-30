Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 18,196 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $407.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

