Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,767 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $239,735,000 after purchasing an additional 276,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $193,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $215,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,611,816 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after buying an additional 112,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.