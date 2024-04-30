Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,489 shares of company stock worth $2,286,999. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

