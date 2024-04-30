Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,082 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kyndryl worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kyndryl alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KD opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

KD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KD

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.