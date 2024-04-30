Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 114,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

