Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.65

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.65 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 53.80 ($0.68). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 21,628 shares traded.

Zytronic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.65.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

