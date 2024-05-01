10,000 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MarineMax by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MarineMax by 442.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 401,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $550.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

