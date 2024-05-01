10,500 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $728.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.81 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

