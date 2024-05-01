10,902 Shares in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $816.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.