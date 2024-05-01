11,238 Shares in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

VTNR stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

