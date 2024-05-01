1,209 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

ESGD stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $80.20.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

