1,209 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 120.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $1,779,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,830,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $153,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,224,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,214,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,900 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

